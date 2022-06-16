Dubai Destinations campaign to focus on unique summer experiences

The initiative spreads engaging content about the city to global and local audiences

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 9:23 PM

The #DubaiDestinations initiative continues to focus on highlighting the city’s exceptional experiences, and exciting events and activities during the summer.

The campaign encourages Dubai’s diverse community to discover the city’s unique destinations in the summer and enjoy its distinctive offerings ranging from beach activities, dining and family-friendly activities at hotels, to water parks, water sports adventures and indoor entertainment that capture the essence of Dubai’s summer experience.

The initiative aims to create and disseminate to local, regional and global audiences engaging content that highlights Dubai’s unique character and identity as well as its emergence as the world’s best place to live and visit.

The current season of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, running until the end of August, brings together a wide range of public and private sector stakeholders to showcase the emirate’s various exciting experiences.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), said: “Since its launch, the #DubaiDestinations campaign has focused on highlighting the quintessential Dubai experience and its uniqueness as a destination that offers a range of experiences that meet the tastes and interests of people across ages and nationalities. With the focus now on Dubai’s various summer destinations, the campaign will showcase all that the city has to offer during this season with the objective of further raising the city’s profile as a leading global destination."

“As with each season of the campaign, the initiative aims to inspire citizens, residents and tourists to explore the captivating variety of leisure and entertainment choices in the city, including Dubai’s vibrant dining scene, its picturesque beaches, pools, outdoor activities and indoor attractions,” she added.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) said: “The #DubaiDestinations campaign has contributed to enhancing domestic tourism and boosting the city’s appeal among foreign tourists as a must-visit destination. It has also been able to showcase Dubai as a top family destination by highlighting the city’s exceptional activities and experiences. The latest season of the campaign complements DTCM’s efforts to raise the visibility of the emirate’s various summer attractions and promote the city as an attractive summer destination that offers families a diversity of offerings and experiences to choose from.”

ALSO READ:

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “The #DubaiDestinations campaign is a key initiative that highlights everything that makes the emirate one of the world’s most distinctive destinations, from its mix of cultures, its culinary melting pot, world-class shows, events, festivities, and entertainment activities. During the next few weeks, Brand Dubai will continue to enhance the profile of Dubai’s various destination offerings, with a special focus on promoting summer destinations and telling stories about the Dubai experience through interactive guides, creative videos, social media platforms and other activations.”

Al Suwaidi added that Brand Dubai is set to launch a series of guides designed to help people discover hidden gems in the emirate. These guides will cover exciting summer and weekend activities, summer camps, seaside dining options, and other businesses running fun programmes during the summer. Brand Dubai will also be partnering with several content creators to develop videos and promotional content that will highlight the top activities, experiences and events in the city and where to find them.

The #DubaiDestinations campaign will also promote indoor attractions, such as cinemas, indoor sports activities and theme parks, in addition to showcasing Dubai’s most-loved homegrown food outlets from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, an initiative launched by Brand Dubai to highlight the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai.

As part of the campaign, some of the emirate’s most accomplished creatives including influencers, photographers, digital media content creators, visual artists, animators and videographers will also be invited to create captivating content about Dubai’s destination offerings.