Dubai Design District returns for 10th season; university students to showcase talent

Dubai Design Week has returned for its 10th edition, cementing its position as the region's leading design fair. Held annually in the heart of the Dubai Design District (d3), the event has evolved into a global platform showcasing the creativity of over 1,000 designers from more than 50 countries.

This year’s landmark edition promises to be a game-changer, not only for industry professionals but also for the future of design, as the city continues to reinforce its status as the 'Middle East’s design capital'.

Marking the official launch of the design fair, Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President, Dubai Design District (d3), shared the excitement surrounding this milestone. “Dubai Design Week’s 10th anniversary is not only a celebration of design but a reflection of the region’s creative evolution over the years. Our mission has always been to foster collaboration and innovation, and we’re thrilled to be part of an event that connects design professionals, students, and global talents in one creative community."

Architects of the future

A key feature of this year’s Design Week is the 'Next Gen Design' programme, an initiative supporting the next generation of designers and architects in the region. “We’ve partnered with over 10 academic and university institutions to showcase emerging talents through student-led exhibitions,” said Natasha Carella, Director, Dubai Design Week. “This collaboration is vital in ensuring that the UAE continues to nurture emerging design talent and we look forward to seeing how these young minds will shape the future of design.”

The programme further reflects a growing recognition of Dubai as a hub for creative industries, with a particular focus on design education. With more than 170 Emirati designers contributing to this year’s event, the spotlight is firmly on local talent, as the UAE takes its place as a global design leader.

The launch of the ‘Digital Creative Economy 2024’ white paper in September, developed in collaboration with d3 and Dubai Media City, projected that the global digital creative economy will reach Dh27 trillion by 2030, reaffirming Dubai’s position as a global capital of the creative economy.

“We are proud to launch this white paper as part of our commitment to supporting Dubai’s creative economy. It will serve as a valuable resource for understanding the evolving role of digital design in shaping the future of the industry,” said Khadija.

Why Dubai is the design capital of Middle East

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, echoed this sentiment: "We are incredibly proud of the young designers showcasing their work this year, especially those from our universities. By offering platforms like 'Future Architects', we are nurturing the ecosystem and providing young talent the opportunity to share their ideas with the world." This year's event also showcases a diverse range of local and regional design practices, reinforcing Dubai's status as a UNESCO City of Design. "Over the past five to seven years, Dubai has transformed into the design capital of the Middle East. This growth has helped foster a culture of design education and cross-border collaboration with the best minds in the industry," Dr Saeed added. Inaugural editions exhibition Central to the event is Downtown Design, an exhibition featuring 330 brands, studios, and designers, reflecting a 20 per cent increase in participation compared to last year. Another standout addition to this year's Design Week is the 'Editions' exhibition, curated by Pablo del Val, Art Director of Art Dubai. This new offering brings together art and design in a unique way, allowing residents to incorporate unique pieces into their homes and everyday lives. "Editions is our way of making contemporary art more accessible. It bridges the gap between design, art, and our community. This feature allows art enthusiasts to engage with affordable, unique works, ranging from ceramics to textiles, printmaking, and much more," said Pablo. From university-led exhibitions to large-scale installations and global design showcases, Dubai Design Week offers something for everyone.