Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed offers condolences to Azizi Developments' chairman over daughter's passing

During his visit to the mourning tent in Dubai, he prayed for patience and solace to be granted to her family

Published: Fri 1 Nov 2024, 6:41 PM

Updated: Fri 1 Nov 2024, 6:49 PM

Photo: Dubai Media Office/X

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, on Friday, offered his condolences on the passing of Farishta Azizi, daughter of Mirwais Azizi, Chairman of Azizi Developments.

During his visit to the mourning tent in Dubai, he expressed his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased. He prayed for patience and solace to be granted to her family.

