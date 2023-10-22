Dubai Deputy Ruler meets with Singapore PM, explores ways to strengthen bilateral relations

Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the robust cooperation between the two nations across the economic spectrum, most notably in the trade and tourism sectors

by Web Desk Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 5:31 PM

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore.

Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the robust cooperation between the two nations across the economic spectrum, most notably in the trade and tourism sectors. Looking ahead, he noted that the two countries are set to further strengthen their partnership in vital fields aligned with mutual development goals.

He also underscored the fact that the two countries are increasingly focused on deepening collaboration in sectors that are key to shaping the future including energy, advanced technology, digital transformation, manufacturing, research and development and innovation.

The meeting, held at Za’abeel Palace, was attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and several ministers and senior officials.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasised the importance of intensifying efforts to harness synergies and exchanging expertise and best practices in key fields like investment, trade and tourism. As pivotal global hubs for trade and tourism, the two countries bring together a wealth of experience in these fields, the two leaders said.

The two sides also touched on the prospects for greater UAE-Singapore ties within the framework of expanding GCC-ASEAN cooperation. Rapid economic growth in the two regions has the potential to provide an impetus to mutual partnerships and unlock new complementarities, they noted. Other topics of mutual interest discussed at the meeting included the UAE's hosting of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), which promises to bring substantial progress in addressing global climate challenges.

In 2019, the two countries signed the Singapore-UAE Comprehensive Partnership (SUCP), a framework aimed at deepening existing areas of cooperation and exploring new areas of mutual benefit and interest such as trade, industry and investment, financial cooperation, education, human resources development, sustainable development and energy.

ALSO READ: