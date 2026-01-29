Dubai's RTA introduces award for delivery riders, companies

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced that it will launch the Delivery Sector Excellence Award, aimed at fostering healthy competition among delivery companies.

The authority said that the award will also serve to enhance quality and safety standards in the sector.

Four categories have been announced:

Best partner Best delivery company via smart platforms and apps Best delivery company Best delivery rider

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

The award has been announced in the spirit of honouring and recognising top delivery companies and outstanding drivers in the field. It will also reward commitment to the highest service quality standards.

In 2025, Dubai introduced a new rule banning delivery riders from using the high-speed lanes on roads in the emirate. The rules ban delivery bikes from using the two lanes on the left on wider roads with five lanes or more, and the leftmost lane on those with three or four. On two-lane roads or smaller, riders may use either side freely.

Riders welcomed this rule for safety reasons, and the RTA announced that those who follow the rule would be recognised under this award.

Last month, RTA started providing an additional front plate for motorcycles and e-bikes used in corporate delivery services, which previously carried only a rear plate. The new front and rear plates feature a gold background with black lettering and carry the code (9).