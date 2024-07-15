Dubai: Delivery riders' rest areas to get 100-litre air-to-water dispensers

Photo: Supplied

The rest areas of Dubai delivery riders will be getting air-to-water dispensers that can generate around 100 litres of drinking water per day.

In a new initiative by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) Group, the rest areas of the delivery riders will be getting three air-to-water dispensers for the first phase of this project.

The dispensers have a temperature of 30ºC and 65% humidity, and use technology that uses atmospheric humidity to produce drinking water.

This initiative is an addition to RTA’s programme to construct 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders. Through this new partnership between, the safety of the rapidly growing delivery sector is expected to be enhanced. This also aims to improve the well-being of the delivery drivers.

Several rest areas have already been completed, with the remaining ones scheduled for construction in three phases.