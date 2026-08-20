Dubai delivery riders get free meals at temporary rest areas in RTA initiative

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has distributed meals to delivery riders at temporary rest areas set up at bus and metro stations across key areas of the emirate.

The initiative, carried out with the UAE Food Bank and Deliveroo, recognises delivery riders’ daily contribution to the community and their role in supporting Dubai’s growing delivery sector and wider economy.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency, said the initiative supports national efforts to safeguard delivery riders and promote their wellbeing during the summer.

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It also supports the Midday Break initiative, which prohibits outdoor work under direct sunlight between 12.30pm and 3pm from June 15 to September 15, in line with directives from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Meals were distributed daily at 23 bus and metro station locations designated as temporary rest areas for delivery riders. These included Gold Souq, Al Satwa, Al Jafiliya, Al Qusais and Al Karama bus stations, as well as Rashidiya, Al Furjan, DMCC, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta and e& Metro stations.

The facilities were selected based on how many delivery riders use them.

Manal Obaid bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team at the UAE Food Bank, said delivery workers are an essential part of the country’s economic and social fabric.

She said the initiative reflects the Food Bank’s humanitarian mission, while promoting food preservation, reducing waste and reinforcing a culture of giving and social responsibility.

“At the UAE Food Bank, we are committed to supporting all humanitarian initiatives that embody noble objectives and reflect the values of Emirati society,” Bin Yaroof said.