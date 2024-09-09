E-Paper

UAE: Delivery rider gets Dh5 million compensation after car accident leaves him paralysed

The landmark judgement will help the man continue his treatment to regain some of his abilities

by

Nasreen Abdulla
Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 1:09 PM

Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 1:48 PM

A 22-year-old grocery delivery rider was awarded Dh5 million as compensation after a car accident left him paralysed. According to his lawyers, this is a landmark judgement that will help the man continue his treatment to regain some of his abilities.

Shifin Ummer Kummali suffered 100 per cent paralysis after the accident. A court awarded the compensation last year, but the money was handed over to Shifin’s parents during a conference on Monday in Dubai. According to a source close to the case, it took a year of formalities and work to get the payout.


Shifin, who worked in a grocery store in Al Ain, was on his way to make a delivery when a vehicle driven by an Arab youth rammed into him and drove away without stopping.

"Authorities worked very hard to pull the CCTV footage and ascertain the cause of accident as well as find the driver,” said Anees Easa, Director and Consultant at Frangulf Advocates. "The compensation was paid by the insurance company. The driver was fined Dh5,000 for his negligence. An additional Dh73,000 was also awarded to the family for their legal expenses."

