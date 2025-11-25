Dubai to deliver 10 million meals to support Palestinians in Gaza

Dubai is set to deliver 10 million meals to support the Palestinian people, aiming to meet their urgent needs and ease their suffering.

The food will be transported to Gaza aboard the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship, in collaboration with the UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

Community members are invited to volunteer and join efforts of preparing these meals on December 7 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City. Interested residents can register at www.MBRship.ae.

This initiative, by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), underscores the UAE's ongoing commitment to humanitarian relief.

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship is a symbol of the boundless generosity that defines the UAE and its leadership. It stands as a testament to our leadership’s belief that solidarity can turn pain into hope, and that alleviating the suffering of those in need is a driving force for a better life for all," said Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of MBRGI.

Al Gergawi added, “The UAE is committed to its humanitarian approach, guided by the leadership’s directives to support the Palestinian people.”

Al Gergawi emphasised, “The UAE community stands united in its efforts to aid, support and spread goodness, leaving its mark on the pages of history. We are confident that the campaign will draw a large participation, and that volunteers will dedicate themselves to providing a chance for a better life for the displaced people in Gaza and will bring smiles to the faces of thousands of children.”

This mission continues MBRGI's broader commitment, announced in January 2024, to provide Dh43 million (US$11.7 million) in direct food aid, in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), to benefit one million people in the Gaza Strip.

The January 2024 announcement of food aid is the latest in a long-standing legacy of giving.

In 2023, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed MBRGI to provide Dh50 million in urgent aid to the Palestinian people.

Separately, Dubai Humanitarian delivered an urgent relief shipment to the Gaza Strip via Egypt's El Arish port in September 2024, comprising 71.6 tonnes of essential medical supplies.