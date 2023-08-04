Dubai: Delays expected on key roads this weekend; RTA issues advisory

The Roads and Transport authority warned residents about an expected delay on key Dubai roads on Friday.

Residents will face delay on the roundabout on Al Satwa Road on 2nd December St during the weekend from 12am on Saturday until 6am on Monday.

Additionally, there will be similar expected delays next weekend too, from August 12 to August 14, Saturday to Monday.

Residents are advised to depart early and follow directional signs to reach their destination.