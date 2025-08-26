Dubai's Deira boasts gold, spices, history; here's what visitors must explore in the area

Deira is often called the heart of Dubai. One of the oldest parts of the city, this business district is where trade in the emirate flourished. From spices to textiles, from gold to silk, shoppers can find a little of everything in Deira.

On Sunday, Dubai Municipality announced three new tourist trails spanning nearly 1.8km across the area. Khaleej Times decided to undertake our own walk through some of the must-visit spots of this market.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Old Baladiya frame

We kicked off the walking trail at the copper-colored Old Baladiya frame near the entrance of the Grand Souq Deira. This frame honours the first ever office of Dubai Municipality which was located at one of the buildings here. Over the years, the area has undergone several facelifts and renovations.

Dubai Municipality museum

The old municipality building was first constructed in 1957 and the office was located on the first floor. The ground floor housed many shops. The civic body moved out of this building in 1964.

However, the offices have now been converted into a Dubai Municipality museum which traces the history of Dubai through the years.

Spice souq

We walked past the hundreds of colourful spices at the Spice Souq. Strong scents of powders from all over the world wafted through the air. Several tourists stopped to examine the alum rocks, dried flowers, saffron, flavored teas, curry powders and more.

Gold souq

From the Guinness-record-holding heaviest gold ring to unique ornaments, Dubai’s gold souq is well known for its glitz and glamour. The souq, which also sells platinum, diamonds and sometimes silver, houses almost 400 retailers.

Chunky jewellery

Many of the jewellery shops in the Deira Gold Souq sell huge and chunky piece that are fashioned according to Arabic designs. From large necklaces and jackets to head gear and bags made completely out of the yellow metal, the souq offers a very unique experience to its visitors.

Trade

Established in 1850, the Deira Souq has been at the centre of Dubai’s development since before the unification. Every day millions of dirhams worth of trade takes places in this souq. Some of the shops in this area are decades old and they exist harmonously next to modern establishments.

Ahmadiya school

Established in 1912, Al Ahmadiya School in Dubai is one of the emirate’s oldest known formal educational institutions. Some of its alumni include notable UAE entrepreneurs and figures. The institute has now been converted into a museum.

Floor tiles

Floor tiles installed across the area indicate the most important tourist spots in Deira. These are meant to help guide tourists to all the places of interest and make it easy for them to navigate the area. With narrow alleyways and roads, the area is best explored on foot.

Different souqs

Apart from the gold souq and spice souq, Deira also houses a mattress souq, herb souq, utensils souq, mosques and a wholesale market among other areas. The new trails launched by DM will cover these areas and help visitors explore Deira more intimately.

History

Visitors to the area will also be able to learn more about the history of several monuments of the UAE, including the Al Ras Library, the Clock Tower and the Fish Roundabout among others. The boards describe the significance of each of the monuments.