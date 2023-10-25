Dubai: Danube Properties allocates Dh25m worth of real estate units to support MBRGI programmes

The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
Dubai-based private developer Danube Properties on Wednesday said it is allocating real estate units worth Dh25 million to support charity and humanitarian programmes of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the largest foundation of its kind in the region.
The company will allocate real estate units over the next five years to support MBRGI’s programmes in relevant countries and find solutions for cultural, knowledge, economic, social, health, environmental and humanitarian challenges.
This is the first contribution of its kind for any real estate developer in support of MBRGI’s property endowment projects.
“Our contribution reflects a commitment to support humanitarian initiatives, as we are keen to put our social responsibility into practice and stand behind philanthropic efforts launched by the UAE to leave a positive impact through sustainable projects,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.
“We believe our support is repayment to the country that welcomed us and helped us grow and prosper. It reflects our belief in the role of business in driving sustainable development and enhancing quality of life,” he added.
Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of MBRGI, noted that the initiative has made a positive impact in the lives of 102 million people across 100 countries around the world during 2022.
“Sustainable projects and programmes launched and implemented by MBRGI are a model for giving and generosity and a reflection of the UAE’s impactful humanitarian role,” he said, adding that Danube’s support will help tackle humanitarian, social and developmental challenges around the world.
During 2022, MBRGI spent Dh1.4 billion on various initiatives and programmes, implemented by 35 organisations working under its umbrella.
The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
Maya Al Hawary speaks about her challenges and adversities
Event discusses topics about inclusivity, overcoming adversities and breaking stereotypes
The President receives the team that won 10 medals at the Asian Games in China
Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urges private companies to apply flexible work patterns on Friday
The foreign ministers also denounced the forced displacement and collective punishment in Gaza
It’s not a public holiday, but Emiratis and expatriates come together on the day to hoist the flag at offices, schools, parks and other public places
Over 300 bidders took part with the most expensive vehicle sold for Dh340,000