Dubai: Danube Properties allocates Dh25m worth of real estate units to support MBRGI programmes

Company will allocate real estate units over the next five years to support MBRGI’s programmes

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama (left) and Rizwan Sajan sign the agreement. — Supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 9:02 PM

Dubai-based private developer Danube Properties on Wednesday said it is allocating real estate units worth Dh25 million to support charity and humanitarian programmes of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the largest foundation of its kind in the region.

The company will allocate real estate units over the next five years to support MBRGI’s programmes in relevant countries and find solutions for cultural, knowledge, economic, social, health, environmental and humanitarian challenges.

This is the first contribution of its kind for any real estate developer in support of MBRGI’s property endowment projects.

“Our contribution reflects a commitment to support humanitarian initiatives, as we are keen to put our social responsibility into practice and stand behind philanthropic efforts launched by the UAE to leave a positive impact through sustainable projects,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

“We believe our support is repayment to the country that welcomed us and helped us grow and prosper. It reflects our belief in the role of business in driving sustainable development and enhancing quality of life,” he added.

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of MBRGI, noted that the initiative has made a positive impact in the lives of 102 million people across 100 countries around the world during 2022.

“Sustainable projects and programmes launched and implemented by MBRGI are a model for giving and generosity and a reflection of the UAE’s impactful humanitarian role,” he said, adding that Danube’s support will help tackle humanitarian, social and developmental challenges around the world.

During 2022, MBRGI spent Dh1.4 billion on various initiatives and programmes, implemented by 35 organisations working under its umbrella.