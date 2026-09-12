From Dubai to Damascus: How this app supports tourism in Syria

After 14 years of war that left Syria offline, a Dubai-based entrepreneur is hoping to play a part in rebuilding tourism in the country with an app. Rami Kaiem, co-founder of Dubai hospitality company 121 Living, launched ‘My Syria’ the country's first super app.

It lets users book hotels, taxis, car rentals, beauty services, and more, all in one place. The app launched on July 30 under the patronage of Syria's Ministry of Tourism.

Rami, who was born in Syria and has lived in Dubai for nearly 20 years, says the UAE shaped his vision. "When you live in Dubai, the UAE sets a benchmark for services, hospitality and e-commerce," he said. "We learned a lot from here."

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Even the app's name draws on that inspiration. "The name of My Syria is inspired by the trend here of saying My Dubai," he said.

Filling a 14-year gap

The gap Rami is trying to fill is huge. In Syria today, there is no Airbnb or Booking.com. "The only way to book a hotel is to call the hotel and transfer money," he explained. "So we thought, let's create this app and put Syria online."

The challenges go beyond technology. "There are logistics challenges and mindset challenges," he said.

Many hotels have worked offline for years and are slow to adapt to online dashboards and bookings. Sanctions, though officially lifted, still leave practical hurdles. "If you are inside Syria, you always need a VPN or proxy to open many things- even the Apple Store," he said.

But support from the new government has been strong. "We met the Minister of Tourism two or three times," he says. "The new government really wants their country to be like Dubai."

“Our role is to create an enabling environment that empowers the private sector to develop innovative digital solutions that enhance visitor experiences, strengthen businesses and improve the competitiveness of the sector,” said Mazen Al-Salhani, Syria’s Minister of Tourism. “The launch of ‘My Syria’ app demonstrates the value of this partnership between government and the private sector. We invite leading technology companies — globally, regionally and locally — to explore the significant opportunities presented by Syria's digital transformation journey, not only in tourism but across the wider economy."

A super app

Kaiem believes Syria's tourism fundamentals were always there, with ancient cities, mountains, beaches and historical sites. "Syria is one of the oldest countries in the world," he says. "The fundamentals of tourism are there for sure."

The app currently offers eight services in Damascus, with plans to expand to over 40 services across all 14 Syrian cities. It is also the first platform in Syria to support cross-border digital payments through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

Kaiem's ambition doesn't stop at Syria's borders. "My dream is to make it My Syria, My Jordan, My Iraq and My Lebanon as well," he said.

For now, he's focused on the road ahead and grateful for the backing he's received. "The Ministry of Tourism has been very active with us," he said. "I really appreciate the effort they have done."