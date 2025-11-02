Meet Dubai cyclist who rides 70km a week on one wheel

When Dubai resident Osman Akbar wheelied across the Museum of the Future on Sunday morning during the Dubai Ride, he was reliving a cherished childhood memory. The British national had spent over a year refining a skill he first learned as a child. Today, he cycles more than 70 kilometres a week — just riding on one tyre of his bicycle.

“I used to be able to do wheelies on my bicycle as a child,” he told Khaleej Times. “But as I grew up, I kind of forgot how to do it. In January 2024, somehow I remembered the skill and decided to brush it up.”

A wheelie is a manoeuvre performed on a bicycle or a motorcycle where the front wheel lifts off the ground due to the applied force and rider movement. It is a skill that requires practice and precision. The rider has to apply the right amount of pressure, coordinate the timing and balance the vehicle.

This year, over 40,000 cyclists — some as young as one year old — took to Sheikh Zayed Road, riding past Dubai’s most iconic landmarks. Participants could choose between the 12-km SZR route, which spans the Canal Bridge to Safa Park, or the 4-km Downtown loop, guiding riders along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard with stunning views of Dubai Opera and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Months of practice

In preparation for the Dubai Ride, Osman spent months in his community at Arabian Ranches recreating and refining his childhood skill. He admitted that it was tough at first, but he soon got the hang of it.

"I became known in the community as the wheelie guy," he said. "Everyone knows me. I enjoy the feeling of doing a wheelie. It takes me right back to my childhood. Every week, I ride about 70 kilometres just doing wheelies.”

Despite his passion for cycling, Osman had no idea about the Dubai Ride until last year. “I live in Arabian Ranches and work at DIFC, but I never heard of the ride until 2024, when I read about it in the newspaper. I have no idea how I missed such a big event.”

As soon as he read about it, he marked his calendar for 2025 and continued sharpening his wheelie skills. This year, when registration opened, he signed up immediately. “I never imagined I would be able to do a wheelie in front of the Museum of the Future,” he said. “But I got this opportunity and it felt really good.”

Dubai Ride festivities

Osman, along with the participants in the Dubai Ride were treated to a variety of entertainment. Riders on the 4-km route got the chance to personalise their bikes with colourful ribbons, pompom streamers, and custom stickers at the ‘Ride & Style’ station. Meanwhile, the 12-km route featured an electric performance by DJ Shuan and DJ Cool Cats, both set to perform at UNTOLD Dubai.