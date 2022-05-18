Dubai Customs handles refund requests worth Dh2 billion in first quarter of year

Storm Center shares video from UAE Capital
UAE1 day ago
Dubai Customs handled 285,000 deposit refund requests worth Dh2 billion in the first quarter of the year, which showed a growth of 20 per cent as compared to last year's 238,000 requests during the same period.
The value of refund of requests grew 45 per cent in 2022 as compared to the corresponding period last year.
About 18,000 deposit requests worth Dh130 million in transferred customs fees was completed through the public electronic clearing system in the first quarter.
"The considerable growth in deposit refund requests in Q1 reflect a healthy and robust trade movement in Dubai, and the emirate’s efforts in leading international recovery," said Yousef Al Hashimi, Acting CEO, Customer Management Division.
"Dubai Customs facilitates customs procedures for clients by creating advanced systems. The Smart Deposit Refund System, the first of its kind in the world, is a technologically advanced innovation that can handle more than two million requests per year. Client happiness rose to 91.8 per cent as per the Dubai Government Customer Happiness Study 2021. We are the first customs administration in the Gulf region to introduce deposit refund service online."
Mohammed Al Hashmi, Director of Claim and Refund Department, said, "Completing refund requests in a short time, maximum of two days, provides liquidity to companies which stimulates and enhances their business activities. The enhancements to the refund platform have helped clients collect their deposits quickly and transparently."
Storm Center shares video from UAE Capital
UAE1 day ago
Healthcare workers wore armbands featuring the reassuring words and the phrase inspired the launch of a national campaign
UAE1 day ago
It aims to ensure the accuracy of information mentioned on the label
UAE1 day ago
Among the many cultural initiatives that flourished in recent times is the Louvre Abu Dhabi.
UAE1 day ago
He imbibes all the traits of a great leader and has faith in the immense potential of the UAE
UAE1 day ago
Business and expatriate community leaders are coming forward in droves to share their happiness, excitement and aspirations about the country’s future
UAE1 day ago
Saudi Crown Prince offered his condolences to UAE leaders
UAE1 day ago
The trip marks the highest-level visit by Biden administration officials to Abu Dhabi
UAE1 day ago