Dubai Customs foil attempt to smuggle 460 grams of gold, melted and hidden in bag

In a testament to UAE authorities' vigilance in countering complex criminal schemes, Dubai Customs have managed to successfully thwart an attempt to smuggle almost half a kilogram of pure gold.

Dubai Customs took to social media on Thursday, August 6, to reveal the details of the complicated foiled smuggling attempt, calling on members of the public to excercise extreme caution before accepting to carry someone else's luggage for travel.

As part of the smuggling scheme, 460 grams of 24-karat pure gold, were melted and shaped into thin rods, and concealed within the frame of a travel suitcase to evade detection. However, Dubai Customs inspectors were able to discover and seize the smuggled gold.

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This seizure, Dubai Customs stressed, reflects the high level of readiness of its inspectors in detecting even the most sophisticated concealment methods. "It also highlights Dubai Customs’ continued investment in developing its human capital and enhancing its inspection systems to strengthen community protection and border security."

How the gold was deteced?

To explain how it sucessfully foiled the smuggling attempt, Dubai Customs revealed more details on the method used by its inspectors, who first identified unsual indicators on the electronic screening systems. After analysing them, a manual inspection of the travel bag was conducted and the gold rods, which were concealed within the frame of the suitcase, were discovered.

The authority advised travellers never to carry bags or luggage belonging to others as they are legally responsible for everything they carry.

UAE's Federal Customs Authority (FCA) has also previously advised travellers not to exchange luggage with friends under good faith without confirming the content of the goods.

People flying into the UAE have been urged not to receive luggage from unknown people without knowing the content in the bags as this could land them in trouble.

Authorities called on UAE-bound passengers to refrain “from receiving luggage or bags from unknown persons in the country of departure without knowing their contents, not to exchange luggage with friends under good faith without verifying their contents.”

The FCA emphasised that travellers, who are caught smuggling, would be subject to a fine, imprisonment or both penalties could run concurrently.