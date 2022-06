Dubai Customs certified Great Place to Work 2022 for second consecutive year

The government authority is the first authority of its kind in the world to gain this recognition

Sun 12 Jun 2022

Dubai Customs has been certified among the best workplaces in the UAE for the second year in a row in the large-size company category. The annual report is compiled by management consultancy Great Place to Work, which compiles the survey in 60 countries.

Researchers send out a 'trust index' to employees of companies, which measures how they are being treated at the company, if they are being fairly paid and if they feel informed about management decisions, among other issues.

Dubai Customs is the first customs authority in the world to gain this recognition. The government department received the certificate for the first time in January 2021 based on an assessment of the work environment, including trust, innovation, organisation and leadership values, the positive results achieved by the department through internal communication between the leadership team and employees, and the employee's sense of pride in the work they perform.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said, "Receiving this prestigious international accreditation for the second year in a row makes us proud of what we do. It is in line with the efforts we are making in the department in pursuit of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in developing work environments, making them attractive to employees, upgrading them and providing them with all means of comfort and happiness."

Musabih affirmed that Dubai Customs has become an important reference for many authorities locally and globally, which urges us to continue the march of achievements to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE and reach number one in all fields. He also thanked Dubai Customs employees for their dedication in performing the duties assigned to them, which in turn contributes to supporting the department's vision of being the leading customs administration in the world in support of legitimate trade.

Ibrahim Mougharbel, Great Place to Work's managing director for the Middle East, said that Dubai Customs is the first customs authority to rank among the best workplaces. "The department embarked on its journey to bring about changes in the work culture, which was reflected in the quality services their employees provide to clients in pursuit of excellence in their work," he added.

Mougharbel pointed out that some entities tended to end their journey as soon as they obtained the accreditation, while Dubai Customs exerted more effort as soon as they obtained it to maintain their distinction and outstanding performance.