Dubai Customs, American Embassy discuss strategies to counter piracy

10-day-long festivities in Dubai include live cultural programmes, major firework displays and a wide range of festivities taking place across the emirate
Within their efforts to enhance cooperation with foreign diplomatic missions on protection of intellectual property rights, the IPR Department at the Dubai Customs organised a virtual meeting with officials from the American Embassy.
The meeting discussed important means and strategies to tackle piracy and counterfeiting.
Maryam Al Muahiri, Head of External Relations Sections and Khulood Al Housani, Education and Awareness Officer represented Dubai Customs in the meeting.
The American Embassy was represented by Bruce Elsourth, Technology Attaché, as well as a number of companies affiliated to the embassy's trade attache', who were looking to expand their business in the emirate.
Cooperating to tackle counterfeiting was the highlight of the meeting. This includes the recycling of counterfeit goods.
"Cooperating with the diplomatic missions includes coordinating with companies affiliated with the trade attaché to help protect their brands from counterfeiting. In 2021, the IPR Department resolved 390 IP disputes that have an estimated value of Dh14.8 million, and 2.112 million counterfeit items for 221 trademarks were recycled."
Bruce Elsourth highly commended Dubai Customs for their valuable efforts in protecting intellectual property and said that American diplomatic missions were highly interested in cooperation with the Government Department in this matter.
ALSO READ:
10-day-long festivities in Dubai include live cultural programmes, major firework displays and a wide range of festivities taking place across the emirate
The document will be provided as an e-certificate and a physical one
The event was attended by senior officials of the local government, diplomats and businesspeople
This is the first year since the majority of the Covid-19 restrictions in the country have been lifted, with families resuming gatherings in full swing
The campaign also allocated special vaccination teams to provide vaccines to more than 597,000 Afghan children in 22 refugee camps
The draw has crowned over 29 millionaires and given away more than Dh300 million in prize money so far
The investment will focus on medium-sized companies in the region, and the firm plans to deploy its first fund across 10 to 12 companies
Mosques across Dubai will host the congregational prayer, called Kusoof, on Tuesday