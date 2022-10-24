Dubai Customs, American Embassy discuss strategies to counter piracy

The meeting reviewed important means and strategies to tackle forgery, including the recycling of counterfeit goods

Photo: Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 1:37 PM

Within their efforts to enhance cooperation with foreign diplomatic missions on protection of intellectual property rights, the IPR Department at the Dubai Customs organised a virtual meeting with officials from the American Embassy.

The meeting discussed important means and strategies to tackle piracy and counterfeiting.

Maryam Al Muahiri, Head of External Relations Sections and Khulood Al Housani, Education and Awareness Officer represented Dubai Customs in the meeting.

The American Embassy was represented by Bruce Elsourth, Technology Attaché, as well as a number of companies affiliated to the embassy's trade attache', who were looking to expand their business in the emirate.

Cooperating to tackle counterfeiting was the highlight of the meeting. This includes the recycling of counterfeit goods.

"Cooperating with the diplomatic missions includes coordinating with companies affiliated with the trade attaché to help protect their brands from counterfeiting. In 2021, the IPR Department resolved 390 IP disputes that have an estimated value of Dh14.8 million, and 2.112 million counterfeit items for 221 trademarks were recycled."

Bruce Elsourth highly commended Dubai Customs for their valuable efforts in protecting intellectual property and said that American diplomatic missions were highly interested in cooperation with the Government Department in this matter.

ALSO READ: