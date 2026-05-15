Dubai customers can soon get orders delivered to parks, beaches via drones

Dubai Municipality has signed a strategic partnership agreement to establish drone delivery services across selected public parks and beaches. The collaboration with Keeta Drone reflects Dubai Municipality’s continued efforts to integrate advanced technologies into public infrastructure.

The agreement establishes a framework for developing and implementing drone delivery routes within public facilities, including parks and beaches, while evaluating opportunities to integrate aerial logistics technologies into everyday public environments.

The initiative supports Dubai’s broader ambition to become a global leader in adopting advanced mobility solutions that enhance quality of life and redefine urban experiences.

The partnership aims to improve delivery speed, operational efficiency, and accessibility for visitors by enabling faster access to food and beverage offerings.

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