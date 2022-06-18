Dubai Culture partners with Hayi app to connect residents across city

A UAE dirt bike group out to create a safe space for women riders
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced a cooperation with the ‘Hayi’ app to create community and neighbourhood groups across the city for the promotion and sharing of art and cultural activities.
The app, a free, local, social communication network for neighbourhoods in Dubai, encourages residents to communicate, endorse and befriend each other, create groups based on their locations, share common interests and preferences, as well as launch and participate in social initiatives within their communities.
The cooperation will be implemented across three phases, with the first being the creation of a digital ‘Al Quoz Neighbourhood’ on the app that will give talented people the opportunity to showcase their work, promote their products and share their performances in Al Quoz and other neighbourhoods in the city.
At this stage, the app will also provide Dubai Culture the opportunity to disseminate all notifications and updates it wishes to share with community members.Hala Badri, director-general of Dubai Culture, said: “Our partnership with the Hayi app is with-in this framework and reflects our belief in the importance of public-private partnerships to support the creative community and promote the cultural landscape in Dubai."
The second phase of the collaboration will see the launch of additional neighbourhoods until the entire city is covered, allowing each local company to access select neighbourhoods free of charge.
The third phase will cover the launch of a group feature to connect talents within their communities, as well as throughout Dubai. A calendar of events will also be launched, providing a more inter-active way for talents and entrepreneurs to schedule their events and keep up with everything new at the sectoral level.
