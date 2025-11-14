Happy birthday, Sheikh Hamdan! How Dubai's Crown Prince embraces life at 43

From skydiving over The Palm to climbing Burj Khalifa, the tallest building the world, Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, proves every day that age is just a number.

The UAE royal, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence turns 43 on Friday, November 14.

While many expect people in their 40s to slow down and settle into a quieter rhythm, the UAE royal is changing that stereotype by staying physically active on a daily basis. Despite his huge responsibilities and the pressures of mid-life, he still remains fit, leading with vision, involvement and vitality.

He also regularly shares snippets of his daily gym sessions with his over 17 million followers on Instagram and encourages the emirate's residents to adopt an active lifestyle while leading by example.

Sheikh Hamdan's interest in sports and following a healthy, active lifestyle has also led him to announce that Dubai will host the World Sports Summit from December 29 to 30, 2025. It is set to become the world’s largest gathering of sports stars, industry experts, and decision makers.

While practicing activities like hunting, snowboarding, horse and bicycle riding, the Dubai Crown Prince, who is a father of 3, also engages with Dubai residents in annual citywide sports events like Dubai Marathon and Mallathon.

Take a closer look at the many ways Sheikh Hamdan stays active: