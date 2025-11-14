  • search in Khaleej Times
Happy birthday, Sheikh Hamdan! How Dubai's Crown Prince embraces life at 43

The Dubai royal encourages the emirate's residents to adopt an active lifestyle— and does so through leading by example

Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 2:29 PM

Updated: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 2:35 PM

'Children are not machines': UAE billionaire reiterates call for shorter school days

'Without exception': UAE calls for accountability in Sudan atrocities

'Like a ghost behind the wheel': KT tries fully driverless Uber ride in Abu Dhabi

From skydiving over The Palm to climbing Burj Khalifa, the tallest building the world, Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, proves every day that age is just a number.

The UAE royal, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence turns 43 on Friday, November 14.

Did you know? 7 of the 10 tallest hotels in the world are in Dubai

UAE to charge suspects after foiling Sudan-bound arms smuggling attempt

6-month extension granted to correct status of runaway domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

UAE-UK flights: Advisory issued for Emirates, Etihad passengers flying to Manchester

Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank; settlers set mosque ablaze

While many expect people in their 40s to slow down and settle into a quieter rhythm, the UAE royal is changing that stereotype by staying physically active on a daily basis. Despite his huge responsibilities and the pressures of mid-life, he still remains fit, leading with vision, involvement and vitality.

He also regularly shares snippets of his daily gym sessions with his over 17 million followers on Instagram and encourages the emirate's residents to adopt an active lifestyle while leading by example.

Sheikh Hamdan's interest in sports and following a healthy, active lifestyle has also led him to announce that Dubai will host the World Sports Summit from December 29 to 30, 2025. It is set to become the world’s largest gathering of sports stars, industry experts, and decision makers.

While practicing activities like hunting, snowboarding, horse and bicycle riding, the Dubai Crown Prince, who is a father of 3, also engages with Dubai residents in annual citywide sports events like Dubai Marathon and Mallathon.

Take a closer look at the many ways Sheikh Hamdan stays active: