Dubai Crown Prince approves Dh1.5 billion economic incentives package
This brings the total economic support introduced in the emirate over the past two months to Dh2.5 billion
- PUBLISHED: Thu 21 May 2026, 2:27 PM UPDATED: Thu 21 May 2026, 2:34 PM
To strengthen Dubai's economic resilience and global competitiveness, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved on Thursday an additional economic incentives package worth Dh1.5 billion, bringing the total support introduced in the emirate over the past two months to Dh2.5 billion.
The second package comprises 33 initiatives that will be implemented over three to twelve months, Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai said on his X account.
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It will offer facilitations measure across key sectors including tourism, trade, education, and customs services.
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Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai has built a model that transforms challenges into opportunities for growth
Dubai Crown Prince
Here's a breakdown of the newly-approved incentives in several sectors:
Tourism
Exemption from collection of the Tourism Dirham
Exemption from collection of municipal fees on sales of hotel rooms and restaurants
Exemption from all permit, postponement, and cancellation fees for events
Commerce
Two-year membership licences extension for all companies registered in The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises whose membership expires in 2026
Exemption from fees on sales and promotional offers
Reduction of the final retention security for supply contracts from 10% to 2%
Education
A range of exemptions and facilitations for early childhood centres
Deferral and instalment of licence renewal fees and fines for private educational institutions
Customs
Option to pay outstanding amounts on import customs declarations in instalments
80% reduction in fines for customs cases
Other Sectors
Deferral of payments for transport sectors and exemption from specific fines
50% reduction in fees for renewing civil aviation activity permits