Dubai Crown Prince approves Dh1.5 billion economic incentives package

To strengthen Dubai's economic resilience and global competitiveness, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved on Thursday an additional economic incentives package worth Dh1.5 billion, bringing the total support introduced in the emirate over the past two months to Dh2.5 billion.

The second package comprises 33 initiatives that will be implemented over three to twelve months, Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai said on his X account.

It will offer facilitations measure across key sectors including tourism, trade, education, and customs services.

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Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai has built a model that transforms challenges into opportunities for growth Dubai Crown Prince

Here's a breakdown of the newly-approved incentives in several sectors:

Tourism

Exemption from collection of the Tourism Dirham

Exemption from collection of municipal fees on sales of hotel rooms and restaurants

Exemption from all permit, postponement, and cancellation fees for events

Commerce

Two-year membership licences extension for all companies registered in The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises whose membership expires in 2026

Exemption from fees on sales and promotional offers

Reduction of the final retention security for supply contracts from 10% to 2%

Education

A range of exemptions and facilitations for early childhood centres

Deferral and instalment of licence renewal fees and fines for private educational institutions

Customs

Option to pay outstanding amounts on import customs declarations in instalments

80% reduction in fines for customs cases

Other Sectors