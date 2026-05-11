Girl seriously injured after bicycle, vehicle collide in Dubai; police issue warning

An accident involving a bicycle and a vehicle colliding in the Al Yalayis 1 area in Dubai has left a girl with severe injuries.

Traffic accident experts attended the scene to examine evidence and determine the circumstances leading to the crash, while patrol teams secured the area and managed traffic flow to ensure the swift arrival of emergency responders.

According to Dubai Police, the accident occurred when the driver failed to yield at a pedestrian crossing. The injured girl was promptly taken to the hospital, where she is receiving medical care.

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Dubai Police warn motorists

Dubai Police has reiterated its warning to motorists to slow down and exercise maximum caution near pedestrian crossings, following the accident, which occured in the Mira Community residential area in Al Yalayis 1.

In a statement, the force stressed that drivers must always give way to pedestrians at designated crossings, noting that failure to do so endangers lives and remains one of the most common causes of serious road accidents.

Brigadier Jumaa bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said pedestrian safety remains a key strategic priority for the force. He urged motorists to remain vigilant, particularly in residential neighbourhoods, industrial zones, and areas with high pedestrian movement.

“Drivers must pay close attention to pedestrian crossings and reduce speed in advance, especially in areas where visibility may be limited, or pedestrian activity is high,” he said.

He added that motorists who fail to give pedestrians priority at designated crossings are subject to a fine of Dh500 and six black points under Article 69 of the Federal Traffic Law.

Dubai Police further urged all road users to avoid distractions while driving, adhere to speed limits, and remain alert at all times, stressing that responsible driving is essential to preventing similar tragedies.