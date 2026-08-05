Dh80 million Dubai Creek Lights project starts under directives of Sheikh Hamdan

The implementation of the Dubai Creek Lights project has started, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Dubai Municipality will begin the Dh80 million project under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. "The Dubai Creek Lights will create an integrated visual and urban experience extending across 8 kilometres", DMO said.

The project, featuring more than 5,000 lighting units and covering 6 key areas, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

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DMO shared a video of how the creek will look like once the project is completed. Watch here:

Under the directives of Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai Municipality begins implementing the Dubai Creek Lights project. With an investment of AED80 million, the project will create an integrated visual and urban experience extending across 8 kilometres of Dubai Creek. Featuring moreâ¦ pic.twitter.com/3xVTMa4rHV — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 5, 2026

The planned lighting scheme at the creek is designed to be visible from more than 1,500 feet above ground level. The areas comprise Creek Quay, the Creek Promenade at the Gold Souq, the Creek entrance at Infinity Bridge, Al Shindagha Historic District, Bur Dubai Souq, and Al Seef Marina.

Dubai Creek Lights is a landmark project that will transform the Creek into an exceptional nighttime destination combining architectural beauty, history and culture Bader Anwahi, Ceo Of The Public Facilities Agency At Dubai Municipality

Incorporating sustainable lighting solutions designed to minimise environmental impacts on marine life, the lighting scheme balances the enhancement of the urban landscape with the protection of the Creek’s natural ecosystem.