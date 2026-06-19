Dubai cracks down on social media accounts promoting unauthorised visa services

Dubai's residency authority has cracked down on a number of illegal social media accounts promoting unauthorised visa and residency services, warning residents that relying on unverified platforms could expose them to exploitation and misinformation.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) announced on June 17 that its investigation department had identified and addressed multiple violations across digital platforms involving the promotion of services related to visa and residency procedures.

The move is part of the authority's ongoing efforts to protect community members and raise awareness about the importance of using official government channels.

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Strategic priority

Lt. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said safeguarding residents and strengthening their trust in government service systems remains a strategic priority for the authority.

"Addressing unlawful practices and entities promoting unauthorised services comes as part of our commitment to safeguarding customers' rights and ensuring that services are obtained through official and approved channels," he said.

Al Marri added that the crackdown aligns with Dubai's approach to delivering proactive digital government services that enhance quality of life and foster a secure and trusted service environment.

Unauthorised visa services

Maj. Gen. Dr. Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, Assistant Director General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said that specialised teams continuously monitored practices that could exploit individuals seeking residency services.

"Immediately after receiving information regarding these practices, the investigation and follow-up teams initiated monitoring and verification procedures," he explained.

He said comprehensive checks were carried out to confirm the nature of the violations and identify the parties involved before necessary measures were taken.

The follow-up operations revealed that some entities were promoting unauthorised services through digital platforms related to visa and residency procedures, which could potentially expose individuals to exploitation or provide them with inaccurate information about official processes.

He said that in coordination with relevant authorities the necessary measures were taken to address these practices. He stressed that GDRFA Dubai continues its efforts to protect the entry and residency ecosystem and address any unlawful practices. "Public awareness remains the first line of defence against such practices," he added.

Residents urged to rely on official channels

GDRFA Dubai called on all members of the community to obtain visa and residency services only through official and approved channels, and to avoid responding to unreliable advertisements or offers promoted through digital platforms.

The authority also emphasised the importance of verifying service sources before sharing personal information or making any payments.

Residents are urged to report any illegal practices related to entry and residency services to the relevant authorities