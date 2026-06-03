Dubai applied Covid-19 lessons during regional conflict, says Issam Kazim

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Dubai's aim was to make sure that there is a sense of continuity after the US-Israel-Iran conflict broke out and this initiative was led by the leadership, said Issam Kazim, CEO - Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

"There was a coordinated approach across all of the different sectors where we were constantly meeting with our stakeholders. From the first moment, we need to make sure that there was a sense of continuity across the city," he said.

"One of the key focuses was around visibility of leadership at that moment. Our leaders took this responsibility upon themselves to make sure that they are visibly seen across different approaches within the city as well as that create confidence," he added.

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Kazim was speaking at the annual Dubai Stakeholders City Briefing held at Dubai Opera on Wednesday, which was organised by DET to reflect on recent developments and to align on the priorities for the period ahead.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran, targeting its political and military leadership. Tehran later attacked the Gulf countries, including the UAE, with missiles and drones.

The Dubai tourism chief stressed that lessons learnt during the Covid-19 pandemic — such as constant communications with key stakeholders — were applied after the outbreak of the regional conflict to ensure continuity.

He added that different support measures such as a Dh2.5 billion relief package were announced by the government to support the private sector.

He added that agility was also a key factor in ensuring the continuity of the city's different sectors.