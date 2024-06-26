Dubai Courts announces closure of its Al Barsha Mall branch from June 30

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 6:16 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 6:22 PM

Dubai Courts issued a notice, informing the public that its Al Barsha Mall branch will be closed starting June 30.

Authorities reminded customers that notary public services are available through Dubai Courts' website using a personal username, according to a post on X.

The services can also be accessed through private notary offices, government service centres (Adheed), Al Barsha Traffic Centre, and Wafi Mall.