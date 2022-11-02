Dubai: Businessman's widow fails to prove husband's will, loses $200 million inheritance case

The man's inheritance includes large sums of cash in different UAE banks and more than 39 apartments, villas, and land properties across the emirate

Dubai’s Personal Status Court. Supplied photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 3:46 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 3:55 PM

The Dubai Personal Status Court rejected a $200 million (Dh734,604,000) inheritance case filed by a businessman's widow after she failed to prove her late husband left a will.

The 75-year-old woman from Lebanon filed the case in August 2021, and the verdict was pronounced last week.

The will presented to the court grants the woman possession of most of the man's inheritance, including large sums of cash in different UAE banks and more than 39 apartments, villas, and land properties across Dubai.

She asked the court to acknowledge a will allegedly written by her Canadian husband, who she claimed asked to execute the will based on Canadian law in regard to inheritance.

Judges were informed the woman filed the case after her late husband's family submitted an inventory request at the court.

"Her husband died in October 2020, and the case was filed more than a year later after an inventory request by my clients was submitted to the court," Lawyer Awatif Mohammed from Al Rowaad Advocates representing the man's family told the court. She informed the court that the inventory request was submitted with the wife's knowledge.

After being asked by the court to present the original will, the woman claimed she couldn't find it and presented a copy.

The court dismissed the case when she failed to prove that the will was legitimate or had been registered in the UAE or Canada.

"The criminal laboratory in Dubai compared the deceased's signature on the copy of the will the woman presented with his signature on the passport," said the lawyer in court.

"Criminal lab experts confirmed the signature on both documents was not identical," the lawyer said in court.

She also highlighted that Canada does not have a federal law on inheritance that could be implemented in this case.

However, the woman can appeal the court ruling within 30 days from the date it was issued.