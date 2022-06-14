Dubai cops on horseback stop gang of thieves in car

Police seize burglary tools, alcohol bottles

Tue 14 Jun 2022

Two policemen on horseback helped bust a gang of thieves in Dubai. Captain Youssef Muhammad Al Mulla and First-Lieutenant Ahmad Rashid Al Kaabi from the Dubai Mounted Police Station were out patrolling in Rashidiya Police Station when they spotted a car moving “suspiciously”.

They ran the car plate number in the federal traffic system to check its status.

"The plate number and car description did not match the data recorded in the system. The officers decided to pull the car over for further security checks," said Major-General Muhammad Issa Al Adhb, director of the Dubai Mounted Police Station.

The suspects refused to stop and sped away in an attempt to avoid arrest. The two officers immediately contacted the Command and Control Centre, which circulated an all-points bulletin to security patrols.

"Dubai Police patrols chased the suspects' vehicle, arrested three Asians, and seized four vehicle registration plates, burglary tools, and 29 bottles of alcoholic beverages,” the police said.

Maj-Gen Al Adhb said the items seized confirm that the suspects were preparing to carry out theft.

Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, praised the professionalism of the two officers, “who were able to monitor and track the gang's car until their arrest”.

