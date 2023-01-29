Dubai continues to nurture next generation of leaders: Sheikh Hamdan

Dubai Crown Prince meets participants of the Dubai Leadership Camp

Sheikh Hamdan with participants of the Dubai Leadership Camp. — Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 10:48 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the city continues to nurture the next generation of leaders.

Speaking to the participants of the Dubai Leadership Camp, Sheikh Hamdan said the next generation of leaders are capable of building a future in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who is keen for human capital to be at the forefront of development.

The camp was organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) under the patronage of Highness Sheikh Mohammed.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has taught us that developing human capital is key for the prosperity of nations and that effective leadership requires persistence, perseverance and patience. We learned from His Highness that the strength and impact of leaders increase with their collaboration, communication and cooperation.”

He added: “We will continue our efforts to cultivate ambitious and innovative leaders, enabling them to further advance Dubai as the world's best city for living and working.

“Every success story in any industry will serve as an inspiration to leaders in other fields. No one can succeed alone, and no leader can achieve their goals without a competent team. Dubai entities work together as a unified team, with collaboration, sharing of expertise, and constant communication being the keys to our global leadership,” he noted.

The MBRCLD organised the Dubai Leadership Camp to cultivate leaders who will maintain the drive and leadership culture necessary for constructing the future and fulfilling Dubai's strategic objectives. The camp is part of the centre’s efforts to train capable leaders who can continue the journey of sustainable development and promote team spirit.

The camp, held in Dubai, consisted of several sessions and workshops and featured several high-profile speakers, including Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Major-General Talal Humaid Belhoul AlFalasi, Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai; and Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

More than 700 leaders across multiple sectors have so far graduated from the MBRCLD, which focuses on cultivating pioneering leaders who can harness the full potential of human capital.