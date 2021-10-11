Dubai: Consumer complaints drop by 12% in first 9 months of 2021

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
Consumer complaints in Dubai declined by 12 per cent during the first nine months of 2021 compared to the corresponding period in the past year, Dubai Economy said in a statement on Monday.
The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector of Dubai Economy received 40,526 consumer complaints during January-September 2021 while the same period of the previous year had seen 46,216 complaints.
Total consumer feedback received by CCCP during the said period also included 1,140 observations and 838 enquiries.
The statement said nearly 93 per cent of the consumer complaints received came through the smart channels, including the Dubai Consumer App and the consumerrights.ae.
Services topped the list for most consumer complaints with 34.57 per cent, followed by electronics (13.99 per cent), e-commerce (10.58 per cent), ready-made garments and accessories (7.4 per cent), shipping (6.52 per cent), cars (5.94 per cent), furniture (5.94 per cent), car rental (4.63 per cent), decoration and maintenance of buildings (3.62 per cent), textiles and personal items (2.8 per cent), auto repair workshops (2.67 per cent) and salons (1.34 per cent), respectively.
The other complaints received were related to refunds (25.19 per cent of the complaints), failure to comply with the purchase agreement (15.8 per cent), defective product (14.57 per cent) and commercial fraud (11.76 per cent) during the first nine months of 2021.
The largest share of consumer complaints came from Emiratis (26 per cent), Indians (14 per cent), Egyptians (11 per cent), Jordanians (6 per cent ) and Pakistanis (4 per cent).
“We engage with consumers across all possible venues and encourage them to raise their complaints on purchases made in Dubai. The smart channels we provide have not only made it easier to raise a consumer complaint and get it resolved but also elevated the experience of shopping in Dubai to a new level,” commented Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, CEO of CCCP.
