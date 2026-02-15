Dubai confirms trackless tram plans at 8 locations, expands bus lanes

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will expand dedicated lanes for buses and taxis across the emirate over the next two years and is studying a new trackless tram system at eight locations, a top official confirmed on Sunday.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said six new corridors extending 13km will be implemented during 2025 and 2026, increasing the total length of dedicated bus and taxi lanes to 20km.

“These lanes will contribute to a 10 per cent increase in ridership, improve bus on-time performance by 42 per cent, and reduce bus journey times by 41 per cent,” he said.

Al Tayer added that the authority is examining the introduction of a trackless tram project across eight locations in Dubai.

“This advanced, autonomous and environmentally friendly system operates on electric power and uses a virtual track guided by camera-based detection of painted road markings. It offers lower costs and shorter implementation timelines compared with conventional tram systems,” he said.

The announcements were made as Al Tayer revealed public transport usage figures for 2025. With average daily ridership reaching 2.2 million, Dubai recorded 802 million users of public transport, shared mobility and taxis last year.

“RTA continues to advance an intelligent, sustainable and integrated public transport system by expanding metro, tram and bus networks, enhancing the efficiency of marine transport, and supporting shared mobility solutions. We are also deploying artificial intelligence technologies in data management and in designing the customer journey, in line with Dubai’s future aspirations as a leading global city and reinforcing its position among the world’s best cities to live, work and visit,” Al Tayer said.