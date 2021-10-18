Dubai completes 98 per cent of its paperless strategy objectives

Officials and representatives from the participating government entities at Dubai Paperless Strategy conference. Supplied photo

Dubai - Accomplishment will boost productivity, ensure optimal resource consumption, digitise procedures and promote happiness for customers.

The Dubai Paperless Strategy has accomplished 98.86 per cent of its government transactions digitalisation objectives across all participating government entities, revealed Digital Dubai during a press conference at GITEX Global 2021.

A total of 43 Dubai Government entities taking part in the Strategy have succeeded in digitalizing their internal and external processes. Collectively, they offer more than 1,800 digital services and boast over 10,500 key processes.

The new accomplishment is in line with the Dubai Government’s strategic objectives to establish the emirate as a world digital capital, boost government productivity, ensure optimal resource consumption, digitize procedures and services, and promote happiness for customers.

At the heart of the Strategy and of the entire digital transformation project is government integration, which has led to a notable shift towards automating procedures and services.

These, in turn, helped save a total of 331 million sheets of paper that would have otherwise been used for transactions, cutting costs by more than Dh1.3 billion and saving over 14 million man-hours across the government. From an environmental standpoint, the Strategy saved more than 39,000 trees that would have otherwise been used to produce paper.

The conference was attended by Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Hamad Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai; and Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, along with officials and representatives from the participating government entities.

“Dubai is taking a new and significant step forward in its quest to digitalize all aspects of life in the emirate, guided by its leadership’s ambitious vision and clear objectives to make sure Dubai has a fully digital government by December 2021, where all transactions will be 100% paperless,” said Al Mansoori.

Lootah noted: “The roadmap set by the Dubai Paperless Strategy has led to many notable achievements, from entirely re-engineering operations to promoting the widespread use of digital identity and electronic signature services. It has helped create an integrated and interconnected network, popularised the use of government resource planning systems, and fuelled the development of digital legislation.”

The Dubai Paperless Strategy facilitates and streamlines government transactions, curb the use of paper in customer transactions or between Dubai Government employees, and design 100% paperless experiences available on the DubaiNow application, which includes all city services divided into 12 main categories.

The Strategy is set to be implemented across all Dubai Government entities by December 2021 in order to digitise key government services.