Dubai: Close to 5,000 residents volunteer to keep the city clean

A total of 4,791 environmentalists have volunteered for Dubai Municipality in the first half of this year to ensure a healthy and sustainable environment in the emirate.

They participated in the ‘An Hour with the Cleaning Worker’ campaign, collecting various waste on beaches, markets, commercial, industrial, residential and desert locations.

“The initiative recorded 4,791 hours of field volunteer work, carried out by volunteers affiliated with 62 governmental, corporate, and civil organisations,” Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, acting director of Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, said on Friday, adding: “Around 9.4 tonnes of trash were collected by the volunteers, making the emirate cleaner, more sustainable and aesthetically attractive.”

Around 70 per cent of the collected waste were sent to recycling facilities.

