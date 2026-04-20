Dubai Botox discounts: Clinics see more men seeking ‘subtle’ treatments

Men are increasingly turning to Botox and other non-surgical cosmetic procedures in Dubai, with doctors saying many prefer “subtle” improvements, even as clinics offer discounts of up to 30 per cent through bundled packages and seasonal deals.

“Men now make up around 15 to 25 per cent of patients in many clinics," said Dr Sarah Khalil Abdelrehim, general practitioner (aesthetics) at International Modern Hospital Dubai. “Popular treatments include Botox, jawline fillers, hair restoration, and skin treatments. Most men prefer subtle improvements.”

Dubai’s cosmetic clinics are offering discounts on select treatments, though doctors said these are usually not direct price cuts, especially for complex procedures. Instead, clinics are combining treatments and offering value-based deals.

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“Clinics usually combine treatments like Botox, fillers, and skin boosters into packages, rather than offering direct discounts,” said Dr Abdelrehim. “Savings are typically between 10 to 25 per cent and in some cases can go up to around 30 per cent.”

Most offers are seen in non-surgical treatments, which are easier to repeat and bundle. These include Botox, fillers, laser treatments, and skin care procedures.

“Surgical procedures like liposuction or rhinoplasty are rarely heavily discounted,” said Dr Shehzadi Kohli, medical director and specialist plastic surgeon. “They are usually offered as part of full packages that include consultation and follow-up care.”

Doctors said demand for cosmetic procedures has been rising across Dubai and the UAE, driven by medical tourism, social media influence, and growing awareness about aesthetic treatments.

“There is strong growth, especially in minimally invasive treatments,” said Dr Kohli. “Patients want natural-looking results with little downtime.”

Doctors said the sector is also seeing expansion, with new clinics opening across Dubai as demand grows, reflecting a wider shift towards advanced and personalised aesthetic care.

Experts said that while discounts and offers are available, patients in Dubai are not choosing clinics based on price alone.

“People today are more informed and are looking at quality, safety and long-term results rather than just cost,” said Dr Adel Quttainah, a cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon at Quttainah Specialized Hospital.

Doctors expect demand to continue growing, especially for non-surgical treatments. At the same time, prices are likely to stabilise as more clinics enter the market.

“The industry is moving towards packages and membership models. Clinics are trying to balance good value with high-quality care,” said Dr Abdelrehim.