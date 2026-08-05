‘Several trucks caught fire': Dubai clarifies overnight blaze caused by workshop accident

The fire that broke out in the early hours of August 5 was the result of an accident at a workshop in Dubai South, the Dubai Civil Defence confirmed.

Several trucks and caravans caught fire during the incident, the authority added. No injuries were reported and the blaze was extinguished.

Late last night, residents near Dubai South took to social media platforms to share that they heard loud sounds. Many even reported seeing clouds of black smoke billowing from the area.

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Authorities have repeatedly issued reminders to residents asking them to obtain information from official and verified channels only, urging them to avoid spreading rumours.

Spreading rumours punishable by law

Spreading rumours or unverified information in the UAE is a crime punishable by law.

Article 52 states that anyone who uses the internet to publish, share, or spread false news, rumours, or misleading information that contradicts official sources may face at least one year in prison and a fine of Dh100,000.

If false news or rumours stir public opinion against state authorities or happen during crises or disasters, the offender may be sentenced to at least two years in prison and fined Dh200,000.