Dubai: City Centre Deira begins barrierless parking; Mall of the Emirates to follow in February

Barrierless parking has been activated at City Centre Deira and it will be introduced at the Mall of the Emirates early next month, Majid Al Futtaim confirmed to Khaleej Times.

Parking barriers have been removed at Mall of the Emirates and replaced with sensors before the rollout of barrierless parking in early February, the Dubai-based conglomerate said.

Motorists are required to park in specific areas at MOE because parking in spaces without a relevant permit could result in a Dh1,000 fine.

In October last year, Majid Al Futtaim said it would introduce barrierless parking at three of its most popular malls – Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif in partnership with Parkin – the largest parking operator in Dubai.

The new system will make the entry and exit seamless for over 20 million cars annually across the three malls.

Will the parking fee increase?

Parking fees at the Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Mirdif will remain unchanged. There is no plan to increase parking fees, going forward.

“As part of phase one, we've announced a plan to implement the barrierless system in our three most popular malls. Importantly, the fees have not changed. We're not looking at increasing fees,” Khalifa Bin Braik, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management, told Khaleej Times earlier in an interview.

Parking is free for first three hours at the City Centre Deira and free during first four hours at the Mall of the Emirates.

However, if shoppers exceed the free parking timing and spend a certain amount, they can get the ticket validated and the fee will be waived off.

“If you've made purchases in the mall, you can extend your parking for the day by validating at the Mall's Customer Service Desk, the Vox Customer Service Desk, or the Parking Management Office. The fee notification will be sent to the number registered with the vehicle,” according to information available on the Mall of the Emirates' website.

Shoppers will have free parking for spending Dh150 and two additional hours free parking for buying tickets at Vox or Ski Dubai. Overnight parking from 6am to 6am is prohibited, resulting in a fine of Dh200.

Parking is free on weekend and public holidays.

Parking charges (Dh)

Mall of the Emirates

Hours Price 0-4 Free 4-5 20 5-6 40 6-7 60 7-8 100 8+ 150

City Centre Deira

Hours Price 0-3 Free 3-4 20 4-5 40 5-6 60 6-7 100 7+ 150 Fines As per information available on the Mall of the Emirates website, motorists are required to pay for parking charges within two days otherwise a Dh150 fine will be imposed. However, if the vehicle is parked in places where it is not permitted, motorists will be fined Dh1,000. "If you don't pay within two days of leaving the mall, you'll receive an SMS reminder and a phone call the next day. If you still haven't paid after three days, you'll be fined Dh150 as per the UAE's standard parking fine. If you park in spaces without the relevant permit — or are unable to validate such permit in the moment — you'll be fined Dh1,000," said the statement. How it works The new system uses advanced license plate recognition technology. When customers arrives at one of the malls, their vehicles' license plate are automatically tracked by cameras as they enter and exit the car park. If there is a parking fee, an SMS is sent with a link to make the payment instantly through a web-based platform. For added convenience, customers can link their account to Parkin's wallet, allowing for faster and simpler transactions.