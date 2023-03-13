Dubai: Children talk about importance of renewable energy at DIHAD humanitarian event

Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development (DIHAD) Conference & Exhibition at DWTC saw kids from the International School of Creative Science share their thoughts about the environment and its protection

Students of International School of Creative Science at the DIHAD conference.

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 4:47 PM

It is not common to find children speaking at an international event with adult participants. But at the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development (DIHAD) Conference & Exhibition, held under the theme ‘Energy and Aid: Capitalising on Available Resources’, children shared their thoughts about renewable energy during the opening ceremony.

Students from the International School of Creative Science (ISCS) took to the stage to speak about the importance of renewable energy and what it means to their world.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Ghaya Al Ahbabi, 12, who moderated the session, said: “I learned about the environment in school but also got a lot of information from the conferences I take part in. I did some research and spoke to many people. I’m really into environmental topics.” She reminded the audience to speak to their children at home about these topics.

“Renewable energy helps by reducing pollution and preventing disastrous climate change consequences,” Essa Saeed, nine, told the audience. He wanted to take this opportunity to tell people to take care of the environment. “If we don’t, all sea creatures will die,” the little boy said.

Speaking about the importance of renewable energy, Hana Haroon, 10, said it reduces carbon emissions. “This is good for the environment and helps us fight global warming,” she told the audience and added that renewable energy doesn’t run out and this is why it’s used in new technologies like electric cars.

“The whole community would be better with recycling and reducing the plastic that we use,” she explained.

Ali Mohammad, 10, had the perfect explanation for global warming: “Renewable energy is good for the environment because cars produce gas that could destroy the ozone layers and cause the melting of ice. This will lead to increase in water levels and create floods.”

Building awareness

Abdulrahman Marir, who teaches year-five at ISCS, said that having children taking part in events such as this was a great opportunity to build awareness and to allow them to share their experiences and thoughts.

“Essentially, they are the future. It’s imperative for them to be able to share these experiences and their thoughts in order to improve their environment and to help with climate change as well. It’s important that children’s voices are heard,” he said.

Malak Sabri, counsellor at ISCS who was also accompanying the children, said that It’s a very good opportunity for them to talk about the future. “I think that voicing their thoughts is an effective way to inspire others who hear them,” she said.

Dr Abdulsalam Al Madani, chairman, DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, said it is important to teach the next generation. “They need to know what 'humanitarian' means so that they can help people. If kids understand that, we will not have a problem in the future,” he said.

The 19th edition of DIHAD is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It was inaugurated by Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, and will continue till March 15 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

It is being held under the theme ‘Energy and Aid: Capitalising on Available Resources’ and brings together key decision-makers from leading NGOs, UN agencies, charity organisations and governmental bodies, together with aid, education and construction services providers from the private sector to address the needs of people and countries affected by crises, disasters and natural calamities.

