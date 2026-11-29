Children of determination at Dubai’s Rashid Centre are set to benefit from AI-powered learning tools, sensory technology and upgraded digital equipment aimed at making lessons more accessible and better suited to their individual needs.

The initiative, launched by Amazon in partnership with the Rashid Center for People of Determination, introduces a dedicated technology-enabled classroom where children can engage with lessons through interactive and multisensory experiences, including lights, sounds, images and vibrations.

Called “The Amazon Class”, the facility is designed to help students improve attention, communication, sensory regulation and practical skills while building confidence and independence.

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The initiative is particularly significant for students enrolled in the centre’s Integrated Learning Groups and Integrated Sensory Learning programmes, which together serve approximately 75 per cent of its students, many of whom have physical, developmental, sensory or learning difficulties.

AI and sensory tools bring new ways to learn

The new classroom combines technology with sensory-based learning, allowing teachers and therapists to adapt lessons to children's individual abilities and learning requirements.

Amazon's contribution has also funded an upgraded Smart Unit and smart digital learning tools across the centre, providing additional resources to support students beyond the dedicated classroom.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, said technology should help remove barriers to learning and open up opportunities for children.

“Technology is at its best when it opens doors for people, and few things matter more than giving every child the chance to learn in a way that works for them.

“With this new learning facility, and the new smart digital equipment, we're honored to support the Rashid Center's three decades of work empowering children of determination, and to contribute to the UAE's vision of a truly inclusive society.”

He said the new resources could help children develop skills that extend beyond their classroom experience.

“We hope these additions help students build confidence and independence they will carry well beyond the classroom.”

340 students from 42 nationalities to benefit

The Rashid Center currently supports 340 students from more than 42 nationalities, including Emiratis. Rather than grouping children strictly by age, the centre organises students according to their individual learning needs, allowing them to receive support tailored to their abilities.

The new facility builds on this approach, giving educators and therapists additional tools to make learning more personalised and help students develop at their own pace.

Mariam Othman, General Manager of the Rashid Center for People of Determination, said the right resources could make a difference to how children learn and develop.

“Every child has a unique way of learning, and access to the right tools can make a meaningful difference in their educational journey.

“Through these new classroom technologies, our teachers and therapists can provide more personalized learning experiences that support students in developing their communication, concentration, and independence.”

The centre, which has supported children of determination for more than three decades, said the initiative would strengthen its efforts to equip students with skills for greater independence.

At the inauguration, attended by Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, acting Chairman of the Rashid Center; Othman; and Mouchawar, Sheikh Juma said the initiative reflected the UAE's commitment to ensuring children have opportunities to learn and participate in society.

“For more than three decades, the Rashid Center has been guided by the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and participate fully in society.

“We welcome Amazon's support, which brings modern technology into our classrooms and creates new opportunities for our students to develop their skills and realize their potential.”