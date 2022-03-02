Dubai: Check out these activities, food offers and events today

From limited edition menus to street theatre at Expo 2020 Dubai, here's what is happening in the city today

By CT DESK Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 11:10 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 11:36 AM

Embrace new flavours

Till March 31, French hotspot Couqley French Bistro & Bar will be serving a limited edition menu inspired by the flavours and the colours of spring. Embrace the change of season with the light taste of French vanilla and tropical fruits sea bream ceviche, grilled octopus, and the well-loved tarte fine aux pommes. Available from 5-8pm.

Street Theatre at Expo

Giant singing dolls? Why not? Don’t miss the fabulous Picto Facto at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sustainability District, Al Forsan Park and Jubilee Park! It’s a fantastical show by a pioneering French street theatre company featuring large-scale inflatable characters.

Ballet at Expo

The Italy Pavilion is hosting an unmissable opportunity to see on the same stage the Étoile of the Two Worlds Roberto Bolle with international ballet stars, a real journey through the beauty and magic of this art form. Bolle is an acclaimed Italian ballet dancer who has starred in major productions internationally. At Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre today from 8pm onwards.

Restaurant Walk expansion

Deerfields Mall in Abu Dhabi is celebrating its Restaurant Walk expansion with an eclectic line up of al fresco dining offers for the entire month of March. Cafe Be.K is offering buy one, get one half-price, and India Palace has reduced the prices of all its soups, desserts, and hot beverages by 50 per cent. Off The Hook is providing free kids’ meals every weekend and a free appetiser with the order of any two meals; La Brioche is offering a free children’s meal with any adult meal ordered; Bursa Kebab Evi is promising to reduce all dining bills by 25 per cent and Emerald Grill and Mandi Restaurant is offering 20 per cent off the entire menu.

Learn about NFTs

Foundry’s latest art exhibitions include Babolex, the NFT Project by Vincent Faudemer presented by Galerie Art Time. Nicknamed ‘The Little Prince of Contemporary Art’ by Forbes magazine, Faudemer’s art attempts to find the perfect balance between contending ideas such as success and childhood nostalgia, Bling Bling and simplicity. Faudemer has always considered that blockchain technology would revolutionise many aspects of our lives, including transforming the way we own, buy and enjoy art. At Downtown Dubai’s Boulevard.

Compiled by Enid Parker (enid@khaleejtimes.com)