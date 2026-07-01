Dubai's Catholic churches fully reopen after 3-month restrictions amid US-Iran war

Dubai’s two main Catholic churches have fully reopened after three months of restrictions imposed during the regional conflict, marking a return to normal religious life for thousands of faithful in the emirate.

Bishop Paolo Martinelli, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, announced the full resumption of activities at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oud Metha and St. Francis of Assisi Church in Jebel Ali, expressing joy at the development in a pastoral message to parishioners.

"I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the authorities, who have carefully watched over our safety during a particularly delicate time and have now deemed that the moment has come for the full resumption of Christian life in our parish communities," Bishop Martinelli wrote.

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Three months of disruption

The churches were first ordered to suspend in-person services on April 3, 2026, during Holy Week — the most significant period in the Christian calendar — following safety directives from Dubai’s Community Development Authority amid heightened regional tensions.

As UAE came under the hostile attacks of Iran during the US-Israel-Iran war, authorities moved to limit large gatherings as a precautionary measure, affecting churches, temples, and gurudwaras across the city.

Easter Sunday services, typically drawing thousands of worshippers, were moved online or cancelled entirely. St. Mary’s streamed its Good Friday and Easter liturgies on YouTube, while St. Francis of Assisi took a stricter approach, offering no livestream alternative.

Initial partial reopening occurred on April 11, with strict conditions including mandatory online registration, age restrictions, and indoor-only services. These limited measures remained in place for three months before authorities approved full resumption.

Full community life

Bishop Martinelli thanked parish priests and all clergy for maintaining pastoral care throughout the restrictions, and acknowledged the sacrifices made by the faithful — "especially dear children" — who accepted the measures with patience and responsibility

"I thank you for never failing to offer pastoral care to the people entrusted to you," he wrote. "I am certain that this witness of faith, obedience, and perseverance will bear fruit in your lives."

As full activities resume, the Bishop urged parishioners to "continue maintaining an attitude of respect, consideration, and care for one another, while sincerely following the civil laws".