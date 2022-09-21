Dubai: Car wash worker earning Dh1,300 salary wins Dh10 million in Mahzooz draw

The Asian expat, whose younger brother suffers from a brain tumour, plans to use his winnings to help pay for medical expenses

Wed 21 Sep 2022

A Nepalese car washer who earns Dh1,300 per month has become the latest winner of Dh10 million through the Mahzooz draw.

The elated 31-year-old Bharat BK said his first priority with his winnings is to make sure his family is settled.

Arriving in Dubai three years ago, Bharat had just one goal: To make enough money to help him continue the treatment of his 25-year-old brother who suffers from a brain tumour. His father works as a driver in India, and the father-son duo have been pitching in for the medical expenses.

"My brother has been under treatment in India at New Delhi," he said. "During a surgery, he became paralysed and lost his hearing. This money will help me get him better care."

Apart from this, Bharat also wants to secure the future of his five-year-old son and two-year-old daughter.

