Dubai: Car wash worker earning Dh1,300 salary wins Dh10 million in Mahzooz draw

A Nepalese car washer who earns Dh1,300 per month has become the latest winner of Dh10 million through the Mahzooz draw.
The elated 31-year-old Bharat BK said his first priority with his winnings is to make sure his family is settled.
Arriving in Dubai three years ago, Bharat had just one goal: To make enough money to help him continue the treatment of his 25-year-old brother who suffers from a brain tumour. His father works as a driver in India, and the father-son duo have been pitching in for the medical expenses.
"My brother has been under treatment in India at New Delhi," he said. "During a surgery, he became paralysed and lost his hearing. This money will help me get him better care."
Apart from this, Bharat also wants to secure the future of his five-year-old son and two-year-old daughter.
