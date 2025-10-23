  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 23, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 1, 1447 | Fajr 05:03 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.3°C

Dubai: Car catches fire on Oud Metha Road, causing up to 38-minute delay

Authorities have repeatedly urged residents to maintain regular vehicle checks to prevent such incidents

Published: Thu 23 Oct 2025, 4:18 PM

Top Stories

Diwali gold buying ends in losses: UAE shoppers lose thousands of dirhams as prices fall

Diwali gold buying ends in losses: UAE shoppers lose thousands of dirhams as prices fall

New traffic law in Sharjah: Dedicated lanes for bikes, lorries, buses from November 1

New traffic law in Sharjah: Dedicated lanes for bikes, lorries, buses from November 1

Video: 12-year-old Tunisian twins win Arab Reading Challenge; honoured by Sheikh Mohammed

Video: 12-year-old Tunisian twins win Arab Reading Challenge; honoured by Sheikh Mohammed

A car caught fire on Oud Metha Road, near Al Wasl Club, towards Al Khail in Dubai around 4pm on Thursday, causing traffic to slow down in the area.

Pictures shared by a KT reader, show a white sedan pulled over on the side of the road with its front section engulfed in flames as passing vehicles inch forward in a slow-moving queue. Thick smoke could be seen rising from the bonnet.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

46 dead, others injured in bus collision in Uganda

thumb-image

XTB empowers new investors with free stocks to build financial confidence

thumb-image

Inside UAE shelter offering second chance to women rescued from human trafficking rings

thumb-image

Diwali gold buying ends in losses: UAE shoppers lose thousands of dirhams as prices fall

thumb-image

Joseph Quinn won't return as Eddie Munson in 'Stranger Things' final season

 

Eyewitnesses say traffic briefly piled up as drivers slowed down to avoid the lane closest to the burning vehicle. According to Google Maps, as of 4.30pm, a delay of up to 38 minutes can be expected on the road. A small stretch of 2.3km that has been highlighted in red on the map, will take 24 mins to cross.

Dubai Police has issued an advisory, urging motorists to drive safely after the accident.

Authorities have repeatedly urged residents to maintain regular vehicle checks to prevent such incidents, especially during the hotter months when overheating and fuel leaks can trigger fires. Simple precautions such as monitoring coolant levels, avoiding overloading, and ensuring wiring is not damaged can significantly reduce the chances of a vehicle fire.