Dubai: Car catches fire on Oud Metha Road, causing up to 38-minute delay

A car caught fire on Oud Metha Road, near Al Wasl Club, towards Al Khail in Dubai around 4pm on Thursday, causing traffic to slow down in the area.

Pictures shared by a KT reader, show a white sedan pulled over on the side of the road with its front section engulfed in flames as passing vehicles inch forward in a slow-moving queue. Thick smoke could be seen rising from the bonnet.

Eyewitnesses say traffic briefly piled up as drivers slowed down to avoid the lane closest to the burning vehicle. According to Google Maps, as of 4.30pm, a delay of up to 38 minutes can be expected on the road. A small stretch of 2.3km that has been highlighted in red on the map, will take 24 mins to cross.

Dubai Police has issued an advisory, urging motorists to drive safely after the accident.

Authorities have repeatedly urged residents to maintain regular vehicle checks to prevent such incidents, especially during the hotter months when overheating and fuel leaks can trigger fires. Simple precautions such as monitoring coolant levels, avoiding overloading, and ensuring wiring is not damaged can significantly reduce the chances of a vehicle fire.