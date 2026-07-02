Dubai cancer survivor leads 15 riders on 3,333km Barcelona to Paris charity cycle

A 15-member team of UAE-based riders clips into their pedals in Barcelona, embarking on an extraordinary 3,333-km endurance challenge across Spain and France. Their destination is Paris to conquer 54,000 metres of elevation and raise vital funds for the Dubai-based Al Jalila Foundation's cancer care initiatives.

As the 'Cycle Against Cancer' team rolled out on Wednesday morning, July 1, they carried with them more than just the physical weight of the gruelling 25-day journey.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, met with the riders shortly before their departure. Acknowledging the profound human cause at the centre of the expedition, his endorsement arrived at a pivotal moment, providing a significant morale boost as months of rigorous training finally gave way to the open road.

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“Knowing that Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum is behind us means a great deal as we line up at the start,” shared Guido De Wilde, the 68-year-old founder of Cycle Against Cancer. “Every one of us is carrying somebody’s story to Paris, and that recognition tells us those stories matter”.

A peloton bound by purpose

The Cycle Against Cancer peloton is far from your average amateur cycling team. It is a diverse group bound together not merely by athletic prowess, but by shared experiences with cancer.

The line-up features prominent figures from the regional business community and the UAE’s thriving cycling scene. Among them are Jonathan Emery, CEO of Aldar Development; Wolfgang “Wolfi” Hohmann, a pioneering figure in the UAE cycling community; and Sam Instone, CEO of AES International.

Crucially, the team includes those who have fought the disease firsthand. De Wilde himself is a stage 4 colon cancer survivor who underwent major surgery and six months of intensive chemotherapy in Dubai during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Andrew Hallam, a personal finance author who also rode to Paris, survived bone cancer after major surgery in 2009.

For the rest of the team, the motivation is equally profound, with many pedalling in memory of lost loved ones or in honour of those currently battling the disease.

Echoing the resilience of cancer patients

The sheer scale of the challenge, 3,333 kilometres and 54,000 vertical metres over 25 consecutive days, is deliberate. The relentless elevation and cumulative fatigue are intended to push the riders to their absolute limits, serving as a physical echo of the immense resilience demanded by a cancer diagnosis.

“This ride was always meant to be a signal to anyone who has been told to give up hope that there is still a road ahead,” De Wilde explained. Having already raised substantial sums through a previous 1,200km ride from Belgium to Italy in 2022, he has returned to the saddle to prove that a diagnosis does not equate to the end of an active, purposeful life.

Every dirham raised during this monumental effort will be channelled into the Al Jalila Foundation, supporting patients who cannot afford lifesaving treatments, advancing cancer research, and widening access to care across the UAE.

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, highlighted the unique impact of the initiative: “What makes an effort like this stand out is the way it turns personal conviction into something that reaches patients directly. The riders show how shared resolve can strengthen care, support research, and expand access to treatment.”