Dubai Can: Get free drinking water near Al Qudra Lakes as new station opens

Initiative aims to reduce single-use water bottles, encourage people to use refillable ones

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 11:42 AM

A water station has been installed in Al Qudra as part of the 'Dubai Can' initiative. GMG, a global well-being company, has partnered with the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to inaugurate the new water station.

Dubai Can is a sustainability initiative by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, that aims to reduce single-use water bottles by encouraging individuals to use refillable ones.

Free water refill stations are installed at prime public locations across the city as part of the project. The drinking water from the stations are kept cool at a temperature of 10°C, offering people a refreshing, clean and safe alternative while also driving a sustainable and environmentally friendly 'refill culture'.

Al Qudra is a popular cycling route for Dubai residents and the water station will offer a convenient bottle refill site for cyclists.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said the new water station will provide residents and visitors with yet another incentive to let go of their reliance on single-use plastic bottles and opt instead for refillable ones. "The availability of so many Dubai Can water fountains at key locations in the city is also testament to the unique public-private partnership model that has immensely contributed towards Dubai's continued success and touches the heart of our sustainability strategy."

Mohammad A Baker, deputy chairman and CEO of GMG, said: "As a well-being company and responsible citizens, we are committed to supporting causes that make our communities healthier. We are, therefore, proud to be associated with Dubai Can, an initiative that will go a long way to protecting our environment by minimizing the impact of plastic waste."