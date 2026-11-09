Dubai camel marathon unites 40 expats from 28 nationalities to experience Emirati heritage

More than 40 expatriates representing 28 nationalities took to the camel racing track in Dubai’s Al Marmoom for the first preliminary round of the eighth National Day Camel Marathon for Expatriates.

Organised by the Events Department at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, the event brought residents from diverse backgrounds together to compete in one of the UAE’s oldest traditional sports.

Three races across men’s and women’s categories were held at the Dubai Camel Racing Club, with families, friends and members of expatriate communities cheering on the riders.

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Organisers said this edition saw an increase in both participation and the diversity of nationalities represented, reflecting growing interest among residents in experiencing Emirati heritage.

Competitors put their camel-riding and handling skills to the test after training under specialists from the heritage centre.

Race winners

Poland’s Barbara Livastari won the women’s open-weight race over 1,200 metres. Natalie Chantley of the United Kingdom finished second, followed by France’s Celine Rachel in third.

India’s Fateen Faisal took first place in the men’s 1,200-metre race, ahead of Egypt’s Ahmed Bahaa and China’s Yang Li.

In the women’s Farda weight category, contested over 1,500 metres, Russia’s Ekaterina Kudria finished first. China’s Young Yu Liv secured second place, while France’s Audie Dervelinger came third.

The top finishers were honoured in the presence of Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre; Mohammed Abdullah bin Dalmook, director of its Events Department; and Rashid Hareb Al Khasouni, director of the Fazza Championships Department.

Connecting residents with UAE heritage

Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook said the marathon reflected the UAE’s pride in its culture and its openness to people who call the country home.

“One of the most meaningful things we can offer the UAE’s guests is the opportunity to experience our culture and become part of its story. When someone who has come from the other side of the world rides a camel and learns skills that were part of our ancestors’ lives, they discover something about the character of this country that words alone cannot convey,” he said.

He added that bringing riders of different nationalities together helped build friendships through a shared experience of Emirati heritage.

“We take great pride in seeing such a diverse range of nationalities come together on one track, sharing the excitement, the challenge and the joy of achievement. The coexistence we proudly celebrate in the UAE finds a genuine expression in scenes like these, where sport becomes a common language and participation in our heritage creates an opportunity to build friendships and strengthen bonds between people.”

Now in its eighth edition, the marathon gives expatriates an opportunity to learn about the skills and traditions associated with camel racing, while offering their families a closer look at the sport.

At Al Marmoom, that experience extended beyond the races, as spectators from different communities gathered trackside to support the competitors.