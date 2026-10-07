Buyers in Dubai pay up to Dh300 extra to get Burgundy iPhone 18 immediately

Some buyers in Deira are paying up to Dh300 extra for the Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro Max, with customers preferring to pay more and get the phone now rather than to wait for delivery from the distributor later.

Apple’s UAE online store lists the 512GB Burgundy model, which traders say is the most popular, for Dh6,349. On October 6, its website showed that delivery to Dubai would take place between October 28 and November 4.

Mohammed Mustafa, a phone trader in Deira Market, said buyers were paying more for the burgundy version than for the other colours. “Only burgundy is seeing this kind of demand right now,” he said.

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“As more stock reaches the market, the extra amount buyers are paying may come down,” he said. “A new flagship colour usually gets a lot of attention at first. We saw the same thing with the orange iPhone 17 Pro last year.”

At Gargash Market, seller Obaidullah Jasir said that Apple’s delivery dates were one reason some customers were checking local shops.

“On the Apple Store, the current delivery window for a 512GB Burgundy model has pushed back to between October 28 and November 4,” Obaid said. “It is listed on several online shopping websites, but orders can only be placed during short booking periods that open from time to time.”

Buyers can compare the cost of buying from a shop with the wait for an online order. The price in a shop may depend on which colour and storage size are available. Those considering a purchase can check the phone’s price, storage size and colour with the seller before paying.

Sellers said black, silver and glacier models were selling closer to the original Apple UAE prices.

Apple has also announced a new iPhone Duo. Pre-orders in the UAE are due to open at 4pm on October 16, with the phone available from October 23. Traders expect the launch to bring more shoppers to Deira’s phone markets this month.