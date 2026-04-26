Dubai businessman ‘Textile King’ Vasu Shroff dies at 85

The family is currently busy making arrangements for the funeral

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 26 Apr 2026, 12:23 PM UPDATED: Sun 26 Apr 2026, 12:42 PM
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Vasu Shroff, a veteran businessman widely known as Dubai’s 'Textile King', passed away at his residence in Satwa on Sunday morning.

According to Gopal Kokani from Hindu Mandir Dubai, Shroff passed away between 7.30am and 8am at his home in Satwa.

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Funeral services are scheduled to take place on Monday at the New Sonapur cemetery. Kokani said the family is currently busy making arrangements for the funeral.

(More to follow)

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