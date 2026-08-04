Dubai businessman Satish Sanpal responds to media reports of assets freeze

The Dubai-based businessman Satish Sanpal, founder and chairman of Anax Holding, said no regulatory or enforcement authority has made any official announcement regarding allegations recently reported in the media concerning him.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, he urged media to verify information obtained from unofficial sources.

Indian media reported that a temporary freeze of assets of Sanpal and his wife has been ordered due to a money laundering probe. Khaleej Times has reached out to UAE authorities concerned for more details.

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“We wish to clarify that, to date, no competent enforcement or regulatory authority has issued any official announcement or public disclosure concerning the allegations being reported. We kindly ask publications to exercise appropriate care in verifying information obtained from unofficial sources before reporting or repeating such information,” said a statement issued by Anax Holding's founder.

It also stressed that the matters referred to in recent reports do not affect the operations, governance, contractual commitments or financial arrangements of Anax Developments, the group's real estate arm. The company “continues to operate in the ordinary course,” with all projects, banking arrangements, escrow accounts and business activities remaining fully functional, according to the statement.

Sanpal is one of Dubai's most recognisable Indian entrepreneurs, building a portfolio spanning real estate, hospitality and strategic investments. He now stars alongside wife Tabinda in Netflix's Desi Bling, which premiered on May 20, 2026.

The satement noted that Sanpal reserved all rights and remedies available under applicable law against any publication he considers false, misleading, defamatory or otherwise unlawful, the statement added, saying such coverage could unjustifiably harm his reputation and business interests.