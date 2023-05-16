Dubai Business Associates launches alumni association with gala dinner

Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 6:35 PM

The Dubai Business Associates (DBA) hosted a gala dinner on Friday evening to commemorate the launch of the DBA Alumni Association. Held in the ballroom of Habtoor Palace in Dubai, the current associates and alumni were joined by honorary guest Isobel Abulhoul, Founder, Advisor and Trustee, Emirates Literature Foundation.

The DBA Alumni Association has been established to support the programme’s graduates, providing them with the opportunity of growing their professional networks, as well as access to further career mentorship.

Speaking at the Gala Dinner, DBA Programme Director, James Maughan, delivered a keynote presentation on the ‘Road to 200’ in which he presented a visual storytelling of the DBA’s journey throughout the past eight years in recognition of the programme’s 200 alumni.

In his address to the attendees, Maughan said: ‘The DBA Alumni Association will align with the programme’s mission to equip aspiring consultants with the right skillset for them to thrive in their business careers. The launch is one of the many steps that DBA will implement to continue impacting the lives of international young professionals who seek to launch their careers in Dubai, as it has done so for the past eight years.’

Isobel Abulhoul led a fireside chat, ‘Making Dubai Home’, in which she highlighted Dubai’s thriving business environment and the many opportunities available to connect with professionals from all over the world:

Run under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the DBA programme has so far welcomed more than 209 graduates from across the world, endowing aspiring consultants with the right skillset to become global business leaders.

Having mastered advanced consulting skills and securing a real insight into professional life, DBA Alumni have gone on to work for leading global corporations including Google, JP Morgan, DP World and Emirates Group.

